By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

A 21-year-old Hays woman has been charged with having sexual relations with a 14-year-old.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Ellis County District Court, Skylar Madison Henson was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The complaint alleges that on three separate occasions earlier this year Henson had sex with a 14-year-old.

Henson has also been charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana.