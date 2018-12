DECEMBER 5, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU., 1990 CHEVY SHORT WIDE PU. WANTED: JUNK BIAS PLY TRACTOR TIRES 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 2004 FORD F250 4WD DIESEL (BLACK). 316-215-4092

WANTED: FEMALE CHIHUAHUA. 620-603-6459

WANTED: SMALL PORTABLE DOG KENNEL. 620-793-9655

FOR SALE: ALL TERRAIN MUD 3 TIRES 31/10/50/15, 4 RIMS, 2 PERSON SUPERIOR SPA HOT TUB, SANTA CLAUSE DECOR FOR THE DOOR. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: 28 TON SWISHER LOG SPLITTER, 1997 FORD 1 TON DIESEL PU, SELECTIVE SPEED TRACTOR. 785-531-0883

WANTED: QUEEN SIZE MATTRESS & BOX SPRINGS. 620-639-2038

FOR SALE: 2008 GSX SUZUKI 650 MOTORCYCLE. 620-453-0555

WANTED: DOUBLE WALL STOVE PIPE. 620-653-2931

FOR SALE: SPACE HEATER, 11 METAL FOLDING CHAIRS, DINING ROOM SET. 620-586-8003

WANTED: TOTAL GYM. 620-786-5873

FOR SALE: RED WING SLIP ON STEEL TOE BOOTS 12D 620-639-4495

FOR SALE: WOOD BURNING STOVE W/INSULATED PIPE (LARGE SHOP), PELLET STOVE. 620-617-1514

FOR SALE: ENTERPRISE MEAT CHOPPER, LONG HORN CHEESE HOOPS. 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: COLEMAN LADIES SIZE 7-1/2 MED HIKING BOOTS. 620-792-4488

FOR SALE: 2 PAIR OF COVERALLS (M) (1-INSULATED & 1- LIGHT WEIGHT) ARMY OVERCOAT W/LINER (M) 620-793-6431

FOR SALE: 1948 TELEPHONE TRUCK TRAILER. 620-797-1639

FOR SALE: 42″ RIDING MOWER, GAS HEATER. 620-804-3259

FREE: BARN CATS, KITTENS 620-617-6644

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: A 40 GALLON TOP OF THE LINE RHEEM PROPANE WATER HEATER. PURCHASED NEW FOR TEMPORARY NATURAL GAS OUTAGE AND USED FOR ONLY 5 WEEKS. THE SELLER’S COST WAS $640.00 AND IT’S FOR SALE FOR ONLY $320.00 CALL: 620-792-9446

