Cop Shop (12/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/4)

Fire

At 2 p.m. a fire was reported in the 1000 block of W. Barton County Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:38 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 6:11 p.m. a theft was reported at 2120 Jackson Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 6:31 p.m. a burglary was reported at 674 W. 1st Street in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/4)

Theft

At 9:47 a.m. a report of an unknown person breaking into the building at 915 Kennedy Street was made.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:40 a.m. an office arrested Eric Buckley on a warrant at 3001 Forest Avenue.

Theft

At 1:10 p.m. a subject wanted to talk to an officer in reference to a possible theft at 1317 Harding Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:38 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 8:33 p.m. a theft was reported at 2400 10th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 10:25 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 222 Hickory Street.