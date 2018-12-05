Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/4)

BOOKED: Kenneth Lamb of Kansas City, MO on Barton County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check x3 counts with a bond set at $576.52 cash only.

BOOKED: Adam Shull on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Matthew Cooley of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $250 cash only or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Eric Buckley of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $572.50 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Steven Davis on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Verbin Paxman of Tribune on BTDC case for failure to appear, bond set at $1,028 cash.

RELEASED: Christopher Hughes on BTDC case for DWS and expired tags after posting $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Amanda Hockmuth of Great Bend posted a $50,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bonding on BTDC warrant for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

RELEASED: Kenneth Lamb of Kansas City, MO on BCDC warrant released back to KDOC.

RELEASED: Fabio Chavez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation to KDOC.

RELEASED: Tyler Leech of Great Bend on BCDC case for DWS 2nd offense and failure to wear seat belt after time served. BCDC warrant for contempt of court after receiving a $10,000 OR bond by Judge McPherson.

RELEASED: Shaun Wood of Hoisington on an Ellis County District Court warrant to Ellis County.