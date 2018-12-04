Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. North northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday
A chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of snow showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.