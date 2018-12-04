Watch: Bob Dole salutes former president Bush

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas native and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole has saluted President George H.W. Bush at the casket of the late president.
Like Bush, Dole is a World War II veteran. He arrived in the Capitol rotunda in a wheelchair pushed by an aide. At the casket’s side, the aide lifted Dole, 95, into a standing position. Once steadied, Dole saluted.
Bush achieved the office that Dole sought in 1996 as the Republican presidential nominee.
Bush died on Friday at age 94. An invitation-only funeral service is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.
