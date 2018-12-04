Tuesday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL’s handling of violence accusations against Kareem Hunt shows the league still reacts heavily based on public perception. The league and Chiefs quickly changed their approach toward the star running back after video was released showing Hunt pushing and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel. The league has tried to shift following its mishandling of the Ray Rice domestic violence case in 2014.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kareem Hunt went unclaimed on NFL waivers three days after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs. The star running back was cut Friday after TMZ released a video showing him pushing and kicking a woman during a February incident at a Cleveland hotel. Police did not charge Hunt with a crime, but the Chiefs released him for being untruthful with them about what happened.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Marial Shayok scored 20 points, Michael Jacobson had 15 with 10 rebounds and Iowa State rolled past North Dakota State 81-59 for its fourth straight win. Nick Weiler-Babb scored 11 points with eight rebounds for the Cyclones (7-1), who shot 50 percent from the floor.

NEW YORK (AP) — Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins are the Heisman Trophy finalists, ensuring a quarterback will win the award for the 16th time in the last 19 years. The last time the finalists were three quarterbacks was 2008, when Sam Bradford of Oklahoma won the Heisman over Colt McCoy of Texas and Tim Tebow of Florida.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State has gone through the unenviable process of replacing a coaching great once before. The results were so disappointing that Bill Snyder came out of retirement to put the program back on track. Now, the Wildcats get a do-over. Athletic director Gene Taylor is searching for their new coach after the 79-year-old Snyder announced that he was retiring for a second and final time.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill says he will skip his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL draft. Coach Mike Gundy says Hill will not play against Missouri in the Liberty Bowl. Hill made his announcement in a thank you letter to fans, teammates and coaches on social media. Hill finished his career with 3,539 yards rushing in three seasons, seventh-best in school history.

National Headlines

PHILADELPHIA- (AP) — Only among actors is “break a leg” a good luck expression. For the Washington Redskins, it’s become an occupational hazard for quarterbacks. Coach Jay Gruden says Colt McCoy suffered a fractured fibula in his right leg in the second quarter of Monday night’s 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. McCoy was starting because a gruesome injury to Alex Smith’s leg weeks ago. Well-traveled veteran Mark Sanchez is calling plays now.

NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan has climbed to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after impressive wins against ranked opponents. The top four remain unchanged in the poll released Monday with Gonzaga at the top, followed by Kansas, Duke and Virginia. But the Wolverines jumped Nevada and Tennessee after double-digit wins against North Carolina and Purdue last week.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Golden State Warriors big three are back. Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Kevin Durant had 28 and Klay Thompson chipped in with 27 as the Golden State Warriors cruised past the Atlanta Hawks 128-111. The Warriors had lost six straight on the road. Curry had been sidelined during the lost streak because of a groin injury.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy says it’s up to individual players to visit the White House when the team accepts an invitation to Washington celebrate their World Series championship. A date hasn’t been set yet. The traditional champions’ visit has become more politicized, with some declining invitations from President Donald Trump.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 28 Washington 13

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4) Virginia 83 Morgan St. 45

Final (10) Michigan St. 90 (18) Iowa 68

Final (11) Florida St. 83 Troy 67

Final (12) Wisconsin 69 Rutgers 64

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Oklahoma City 110 Detroit 83

Final Denver 106 Toronto 103

Final Washington 110 N-Y Knicks 107

Final Golden State 128 Atlanta 111

Final Cleveland 99 Brooklyn 97

Final L.A. Clippers 129 New Orleans 126

Final Minnesota 103 Houston 91