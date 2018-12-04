Great Bend Post

Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory 

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment 

8:30-9A          “Radio Health Journal” 

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A    “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory – How is will the farm bill impact different segments of agriculture? Chip will be talking to leaders in Washington D.C. and the National Corn Growers Association. 

11A-11:30   “Viewpoints” 

11:30-12:00  “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Riley Elementary Principal JoAnn Blevins along with Beth Ryan. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-5:30          KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-8P          College Basketball – Jimmy V. Classic – Notre Dame vs Oklahoma 

8P-10P           College Basketball – Jimmy V. Classic – West Virginia vs Florida 

10P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”