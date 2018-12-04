Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Radio Health Journal”

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory – How is will the farm bill impact different segments of agriculture? Chip will be talking to leaders in Washington D.C. and the National Corn Growers Association.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Riley Elementary Principal JoAnn Blevins along with Beth Ryan.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-8P College Basketball – Jimmy V. Classic – Notre Dame vs Oklahoma

8P-10P College Basketball – Jimmy V. Classic – West Virginia vs Florida

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”