Sheriff: Suspect arrested, stolen guns recovered

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on burglary charges.

On Monday, Rush County authorities received a report of a burglary and theft involving several stolen firearms, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

The information was shared with various law enforcement agencies in Central Kansas. Based on the vehicle descriptions Barton County detectives were able to develop suspect information.

One of the suspect vehicles was located in the city of Great Bend. It was placed under surveillance. A search warrant was later executed at that location but was not fruitful.

On Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s detectives stopped a suspicious vehicle west of the City of Great Bend on SW. 20th Road. After contacting the driver of the vehicle officers discovered one of the stolen firearms. Another five firearms were located in southern Russell County from the same burglary.

Arrested at the scene was Alex Roth, age 26 of Great Bend. Roth was placed under arrest on the Rush County burglary and theft charges and released to Rush County.