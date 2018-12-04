Police identify driver in Kansas pedestrian, hit and run crash

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident and have identified the driver who left the scene.

Just after 5:15 p.m. November 30. the Riley County Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident near the intersection of Hunting and Denison, according to a media release.

The pedestrian, Susan Keller, 61, of Manhattan, was seriously injured. The vehicle involved left the scene.

Investigators have located the vehicle involved in the accident and would like to speak to the registered owner, Hassan Rueda, 23, of Manhattan.

Anyone with information on Rueda’s whereabouts, please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00