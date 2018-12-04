Great Bend Post

UPDATE: Fatal shooting at ER entrance of KU Hospital

by

KANSAS CITY,  Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Police on the scene outside the University of Kansas Hospital early Tuesday –photo courtesy KCTV

Just before midnight, police responded to what police indicated was a homicide, domestic incident at 39th and Rainbow at the entrance to the hospital emergency room, according to Police Chief Terry Ziegler.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, police initially responded to shots fired call near 7th Street and Osage Avenue, according to a media release. The victims drove to the hospital and the suspect followed.

 

The hospital says the shooter died, but the male victim survived with life-threatening injuries. The woman’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

No hospital employees were hurt.

Authorities are expected to release additional details and identify the victims later Tuesday.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report