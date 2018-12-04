UPDATE: Fatal shooting at ER entrance of KU Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Just before midnight, police responded to what police indicated was a homicide, domestic incident at 39th and Rainbow at the entrance to the hospital emergency room, according to Police Chief Terry Ziegler.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, police initially responded to shots fired call near 7th Street and Osage Avenue, according to a media release. The victims drove to the hospital and the suspect followed.

Officers working a homicide at the ER entrance of KU Hospital. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 4, 2018

The hospital says the shooter died, but the male victim survived with life-threatening injuries. The woman’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

No hospital employees were hurt.

Authorities are expected to release additional details and identify the victims later Tuesday.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report