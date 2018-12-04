Margarita-Agnes Mura, age 78 years, of Great Bend, Kansas, passed away on Thursday evening, November 29, 2018 at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton, Kansas. Margarita was born on February 14, 1940 in Mulhouse, Alsace-Lorraine, France to Joseph and Leonie-Marie (Doppler) Schreck. She came to America with her family on Christmas Eve of 1949 from Brunstatt, Alsace-Lorraine, France. Margarita was united in marriage to Eugene Mura in December of 1961 in France. Eugene preceded her in death on October 31, 1983. Margarita worked as a nurse and surgical tech for 30-plus years, having practiced in Wichita, Ellinwood, and Great Bend, Kansas as well as Glendale, Arizona. Margarita was a long-time member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Prince of Peace Parish in Great Bend, Kansas. She dearly loved history and Celtic and folk music, cooking (especially Mexican cooking), and was very much a do-it-yourselfer.

Survivors include one dauther, Maria-Catharina Mura (and her husband, Michael LeClair) of Omaha, Nebraska; two brothers: Maurice (and his wife, Janet) Schreck of Hutchinson, Kansas and John Schreck of Texas; nieces and nephews. Margarita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her aunts and uncles: Laurent Schreck, George and Louisa Stritt, and Joseph Stritt.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, Kansas with Fr. Ted Stoecklein officiating. Interment will be in Lakin-Comanche District Cemetery at Ellinwood, Kansas. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend, with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Church visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 9:50 AM on Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Memorials may be designated to the Golden Belt Humane Society or the Food Pantry, both of Great Bend, Kansas. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary notice may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

