Man wanted in NW Kan. since October arrested

FINNEY COUNTY —A suspect wanted since late October is back in jail, according to the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office.

Finney County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Derek Fritz, 36, on local charges in Garden City.

He also faces charges of absconding from Kansas Department of Corrections parole on a Rooks County warrant.

Fritz was on parole for distribution of meth, felon with a firearm, aggravated robbery and other felony charges. The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for Fritz on Oct. 26.

“We want to thank the public for any and all information that was shared, as well as keep the public informed,” the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “Fritz will also have criminal charges out of Rooks County as well.”