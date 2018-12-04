Lowry to retire after 12 years as Hoisington Superintendent of Schools

When the 2018-2019 school year finishes, Bill Lowry will have finished his twelfth year as Superintendent for USD 431 in Hoisington. It will also be his last. Lowry announced his retirement that will take effect July 1, 2019.

Lowry came to Hoisington after spending more than 20 years in the Northern Valley school district in Norton County.

Bill Lowry Audio

Lowry reflected on his time in Hoisington that also saw him serve as Superintendent for the Otis-Bison school district since 2016. Lowry said he came to Hoisington with a hope to find ways to save the district money and felt the USD 431 Board of Education was able to do that throughout the years. He was also proud of the new Lincoln Elementary School built in 2017.

Lowry plans to move back to rural Norton County this summer.

Bill Lowry Audio

The Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) is in charge of narrowing down a list of candidates to replace Lowry. The deadline to submit an application to KASB is January 7, 2019. KASB plans to make recommendations to the Hoisington school board the following week.