GREAT BEND – Lillie Madge Westfall, 81, passed away December 2, 2018, at Hays Medical Center, Hays. She was born July 21, 1937 at West Plains, Missouri to Harry Albert and Lillie Annabelle (Woods) Ferguson. She married Billy Laverne Westfall, April 5, 1958, at Kinsley. He died August 21, 2013.

Living in Great Bend since 1957, coming from Kinsley, Kansas, Madge was a member of Grace Community Church. She worked as a paralegal for the Barton County Attorney’s Office and later McPherson Law Office.

Survivors include, one son, Eric Westfall and wife Wendy of Cañon City, Colorado; one daughter, Ellen Richmeier of Great Bend; five grandchildren, Sarah Kaiser, Emily Kaiser, Allysa Tack, Rachel Richmeier and Jessica Richmeier; eleven great-grandchildren, Kasey, Faith, Keegan, Aubrey, Cooper, Blake, Emma, Nathan, Nova, Maya, and Ali; and one brother, Jack Ferguson of Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Westfall; two brothers, Bob and Earl Ferguson; and three sisters, Inis Lamons, Eileen Reichert and Martha Schneider.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, December 7, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018, with Pastor Jay Beuoy presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery North. Memorials are suggested to Grace Community Church or the Great Bend Public Library, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

