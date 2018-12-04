Kansas man jailed after police respond to shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 7:30p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the 300 block of SE Chandler in Topeka on a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Manual Munoz.

Witnesses provided a vehicle description to the officers on the scene. Police stopped the vehicle in the area and arrested Blake Sequoyah Miller, 21 for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Discharge of a firearm.

No victims were located and detectives are following up on leads, according to Munoz.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact police.