Kansas Land Values

Throughout Kansas during several winter meetings, K-State specialist Mykel Taylor has shared updates on the current trends for farmland values in the state. An agricultural economist, Taylor shares about uncertainty in the market given commodity prices, profitability and other factors. She also says the amount of land on the market has slowed for a time, influencing selling prices and keeping those prices at least right now steady.

Taylor says she compares land value trends based on use which can give her an indicator what farmers may see with land values in the future.

In 2017, Kansas farmland values slipped nearly 4% from 2016. According to USDA, the per-acre average was $1,970 in 2017. Irrigated farmland values have dropped 13% from 2014, which was the high-water mark. In 2017, irrigated farmland averaged $2,850.