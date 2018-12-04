Kansas home uninhabitable after Tuesday fire

RENO COUNTY – Officials are working to determine the cause of a Tuesday morning house fire in Hutchinson.

Just after midnight, fire crews responded to report of a house fire at 721 East 2nd Avenue, according to a media release.

First arriving units found heavy smoke coming from the single family, one story residence.

Fire crews dealt with hoarding conditions that made the blaze difficult to extinguish. No one was home when the fire started, according to the release. The owner reported the fire upon returning from a trip to get groceries.

A partial roof collapse occurred in the rear of the structure that made it difficult for firefighters to access that area.

The Red Cross is working with the homeowner as the home is uninhabitable, according to the release. There were no injuries.