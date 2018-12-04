Kan. woman killed by stray bullet will be honored in Rose Parade

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Lawrence will be honored in the Rose Bowl Parade.

Leah Brown, of Shawnee, will be one of about 40 organ, eye and tissue donors from across the country who will be remembered on a Donate Life Rose Parade Float on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California.

The donors will be seen in “floragraphs,” which are artistic portraits often designed by their family members. Organ recipients and other advocates will ride and walk alongside the float.

The Donate Life float website says Brown donated her corneas and tissues, which are helping at least 50 recipients.

Brown and two men from Topeka were fatally shot on Oct. 1, 2017 when gunfire erupted in a crowd of people.