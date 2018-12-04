Great Bend Post

Kan. Gov. attends Capitol Rotunda ceremony for Bush

by

WASHINGTON  — The casket carrying the remains of George H.W. Bush is at the U.S. Capitol as the nation says its formal farewell to the 41st president.

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer attended Monday’s ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Bush will lie in state in the Rotunda through Wednesday. He died Friday at his home in Houston. He was 94. An invitation-only funeral service is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.