Kan. Gov. attends Capitol Rotunda ceremony for Bush

WASHINGTON — The casket carrying the remains of George H.W. Bush is at the U.S. Capitol as the nation says its formal farewell to the 41st president.

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer attended Monday’s ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Although it is a time of mourning for our nation, and a sad time for me personally, I am honored to be here at the viewing for my former boss and friend, @GeorgeHWBush #ksleg pic.twitter.com/2uc7oP4u5k — Governor Jeff Colyer (@GovJeffColyer) December 3, 2018

Bush will lie in state in the Rotunda through Wednesday. He died Friday at his home in Houston. He was 94. An invitation-only funeral service is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.