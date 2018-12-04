Great Bend postpones decision to hire firm to help with retail recruitment

In an effort to take a proactive approach to retail recruitment, the City of Great Bend issued a request for proposals for a consultant to assist with retail development and recruitment. From the four proposals received, city administration recommended going with Retail Strategies for $50,000 in the first year.

City Administrator Kendal Francis wanted to make it clear that hiring Retail Strategies would not be a knock on the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and their effort to bring in new business.

The Great Bend City Council voted 5-3 to table the decision until the January 21st meeting when three new council members will be part of the board.

Retail Strategies is based in Alabama and it is their assignment to gather community statistics and represent Great Bend at national and regional retail conferences.

Francis worked with Retail Strategies during his previous employment with the City of Coffeyville and said the consultant helped attract Shoe Sensation, Dollar Tree, Donut Palace, and Jimmy Johns. Councilmember Jolene Biggs was not impressed with the list of retailers for the $50,000 price tag.

Matthew Preto, Chief Development Officer for Retail Strategies, noted the type of businesses that were recruited to Coffeyville were specific to the trade area that Coffeyville had and would not be the list of companies they would put together for Great Bend.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters said having Retail Strategies’ connection at large retail conventions would be helpful because they already have the contacts and connections to talk with national retailers.