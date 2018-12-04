Full Time Receptionist

KBGL (Hits 106-9) is looking for a full time individual to lead the front office activities at the Eagle Media Center. Duties include customer service for callers and visitors. This individual will also assist with clerical and traffic duties and promotional activities for our radio and digital properties. Applicants need to be reliable, efficient, have great attention to detail and the ability to work with all personalities. Apply in person for this position by visiting the KBGL Studio at the Eagle Media Center.

