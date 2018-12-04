Cop Shop (12/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/3)
K9 Use / Call Out
At 3:53 p.m. a K-9 call out was used in the 600 block of SW 20 Road.
Theft
At 4:34 p.m. a theft was reported in the 10 block of NW 40 Avenue but the subject did not wish to press charges at this time.
Traffic Arrest
At 9:04 p.m. a subject was arrested for DWS, expired registration at NE 60 Road & Cheyenne View Drive.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/3)
K-9 Use / Call Out
At 12:01 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 24th Street & Kansas Avenue.
Criminal Damage
At 10:16 a.m. a report of someone damaging his vehicle was made at 811 Grant Street 318.
Choking
At 12:15 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2100 Broadway Avenue.
Theft
At 2:44 p.m. Dollar General, 5318 10th Street, reported a female subject taking items from the store without paying. NTA signed and served on Jeanna Richter.
At 2:53 p.m. a report of a subject stealing gas at 813 Monroe Street was made.