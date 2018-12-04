Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/3)

BOOKED: Martin Balanzar-Leyva on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, expired tag, and no insurance with a bond set in the amount of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Luis Leyva-Alanis on BTDC case for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Dustin Kaler of Hoisington on Commanche County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Alex Roth of Great Bend on Rush County hold.

BOOKED: Elizabeth M. Barber on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia with a bond of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shayla Richmeier on Great Bend Municipal Court case for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and criminal use of a weapon with a bond of $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kenneth Lamb on hold for BTDC.

BOOKED: Shaun Wood of Hoisington on an Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Christopher Hughes of Great Bend on BTDC case for driving while suspended, expired tag, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: April Zendejas of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 bond with A-1 Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Renata Tryon of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for partial serve sentence.

RELEASED: Dustin Kaler of Hoisington on Comanche County District Court warrant for failure to appear, posted $500 cash.

RELEASED: Martin Balanzar-Leyva on BCDC case with a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Elizabeth M. Barber on BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, posted bond amount of $10,000 through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Alex Roth of Great Bend on Rush County on their charges.