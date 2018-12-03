Sen. Moran statement on passing of former President George H.W. Bush

MANHATTAN – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today issued the following statement regarding the passing of former President George H.W. Bush:

“President George H.W. Bush was a steadfast defender of freedom and liberty, from his time in the United States Navy to his many years of service in Congress, as vice president, and as our country’s 41st president. Our nation is grateful for his leadership through periods of conflict and uncertainty around the world. President Bush was a family man whose legacy of faith and service will live on. Robba and I offer our sincerest condolences to the Bush family and we pray that President Bush has been reunited with Barbara, his wife of 71 years, in Heaven.”