Police: Kansas armed robbery suspect very tall

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to locate a suspect.

Just before 6a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to an Aggravated Robbery that had just occurred at a convenience store at 511 E Kansas Avenue in Garden City, according to a media release.

A 27-years-old male employee told officers that a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money. The suspect described as a slender built black male, 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-5 inches tall wearing dark clothing, a dark face mask and dreadlocks hairstyle, took the money and fled on foot from the business.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police.