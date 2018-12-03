NW Kansas business a total loss after fire

GOVE COUNTY —Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office are working to determine the cause of a Sunday afternoon fire in Quinter

Just before 4p.m., crews responded to report of a fire at Formation Plastics, 101 Sunset Avenue in Quinter, according to Sheriff Allan Weber.

When crews arrived, the building was totally engulfed in flames and due to the nature of the work, the smoke was toxic, according to Weber.

In addition to crews from Quinter, firefighters from Trego Grinnell and Grainfield responded to fight the fire. Officials from Thomas County and Trego County Emergency Management also provided flood lights so crews could put out the blaze.

The business make plastic items including seats for transport busses, items for circuit boards and other plastic parts. With all the plastic, the fire burned until the early hours of Monday, according to Weber.

The facility is a total loss. There were no injuries.