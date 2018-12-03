Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Mother accused of fatal crash into Kan. river pleads not guilty

by

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 26-year-old Missouri woman accused of driving her car into the Kansas River has pleaded not guilty in her daughter’s drowning.

Scharron Dingledine-photo Douglas County

Dingledine’s vehicle pulled from the river on August 3 -image courtesy KCTV

Scharron Dingledine, of Columbia, Missouri, pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Dingledine is accused of driving into the river near downtown Lawrence on Aug. 3 in an effort to kill her children and herself.

Rescuers pulled Dingledine and her 1-year-old son, Elijah Lake, from the water soon but were not able to save her 5-year-old daughter, Amiyah Bradley. The child’s body was recovered from the river the next day.

Dingledine was found competent in August to stand trial.

She remains in custody on $1 million bond.