Monday Sports Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to join Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as the only QBs to reach the 40 TD mark through 12 games. The Kansas City Chiefs won their first game since releasing star running back Kareem Hunt by beating the Oakland Raiders 40-33. Spencer Ware replaced Hunt as starter and scored on a direct snap on fourth-and-goal from the 1 in the third quarter. Mahomes did most of the rest of the damage against the Raiders with his arm.
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Kareem Hunt entered the NFL as part of Kansas City’s 2017 draft class and quickly formed a tight friendship as they tried to build the Chiefs into a Super Bowl contender. Mahomes now must do it without Hunt, released over the weekend after a video surfaced that showed him knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Running back Kareem Hunt has acknowledged misleading the Kansas City Chiefs about his role in a February assault in a Cleveland hotel that ultimately led to his release this week. During a live interview with ESPN the NFL’s reigning rushing champion also said that league officials never spoke to him about the incident while conducting their own investigation. Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Bill Snyder is retiring as the coach of Kansas State, ending a three-decade relationship that included 27 years on the sideline interrupted only by a brief retirement. The 79-year-old coach has been considering his future since the Wildcats finished a 5-7 season with a disheartening loss to Iowa State that eliminated them from bowl eligibility. The school announced that a search for his replacement would begin immediately.
National Headlines
UNDATED (AP) — It will be Alabama against Oklahoma and Clemson versus Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals on Dec. 29 after the Sooners moved ahead of Georgia in the final rankings. The Alabama-Oklahoma Orange Bowl will be a matchup of Heisman Trophy-contending quarterbacks in Kyler Murray for the Sooners and the Tide’s Tua Tagovailoa. The Tigers will take on the Irish in the Cotton Bowl, with the winner heading to the Jan. 7 championship game.
UNDATED (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have surgery on his right ankle and is expected to need two weeks to recover. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban tells ESPN that Tagovailoa has a high ankle sprain and will have it scoped. Saban is hoping Tagovailoa will be back by the time No. 1 Alabama starts practice for the Orange Bowl semifinal game against No. 4 Oklahoma on Dec. 29.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Head coach Mike McCarthy has been fired by the Green Bay Packers with the team in serious danger of missing the playoffs for the second straight year. Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin was promoted to interim head coach. The 2016 Packers opened 4-6 but won eight straight to reach the NFC championship game, but the team was 7-9 last year and has fallen to 4-7-1 this season.
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jon Rahm closed with a 7-under 65 to earn a five-stroke victory in the PGA’s Hero World Challenge. Starting in a three-way tie with Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson, Rahm took the lead when Finau made bogey on the par-3 eighth hole, and the Spaniard never trailed the rest of the way. Rahm has won three titles in each of his first two years on the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods shot 73 and finished 17th in the 18-man field.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final OT N-Y Giants 30 Chicago 27
Final Baltimore 26 Atlanta 16
Final Arizona 20 Green Bay 17
Final L.A. Rams 30 Detroit 16
Final Denver 24 Cincinnati 10
Final Miami 21 Buffalo 17
Final Houston 29 Cleveland 13
Final Tampa Bay 24 Carolina 17
Final Jacksonville 6 Indianapolis 0
Final Kansas City 40 Oakland 33
Final Tennessee 26 N-Y Jets 22
Final Seattle 43 San Francisco 16
Final New England 24 Minnesota 10
Final L.A. Chargers 33 Pittsburgh 30
Washington at Philadelphia 8:15 p.m.
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (6) Tennessee 79 Texas A&M-CC 51
Final (16) Ohio St. 79 Minnesota 59
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final L.A. Lakers 120 Phoenix 96
Final New Orleans 119 Charlotte 109
Final Philadelphia 103 Memphis 95
Final Miami 102 Utah 100
Final Dallas 114 L.A. Clippers 110
Final San Antonio 131 Portland 118