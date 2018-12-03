Monday Sports Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to join Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as the only QBs to reach the 40 TD mark through 12 games. The Kansas City Chiefs won their first game since releasing star running back Kareem Hunt by beating the Oakland Raiders 40-33. Spencer Ware replaced Hunt as starter and scored on a direct snap on fourth-and-goal from the 1 in the third quarter. Mahomes did most of the rest of the damage against the Raiders with his arm.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Kareem Hunt entered the NFL as part of Kansas City’s 2017 draft class and quickly formed a tight friendship as they tried to build the Chiefs into a Super Bowl contender. Mahomes now must do it without Hunt, released over the weekend after a video surfaced that showed him knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Running back Kareem Hunt has acknowledged misleading the Kansas City Chiefs about his role in a February assault in a Cleveland hotel that ultimately led to his release this week. During a live interview with ESPN the NFL’s reigning rushing champion also said that league officials never spoke to him about the incident while conducting their own investigation. Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Bill Snyder is retiring as the coach of Kansas State, ending a three-decade relationship that included 27 years on the sideline interrupted only by a brief retirement. The 79-year-old coach has been considering his future since the Wildcats finished a 5-7 season with a disheartening loss to Iowa State that eliminated them from bowl eligibility. The school announced that a search for his replacement would begin immediately.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — It will be Alabama against Oklahoma and Clemson versus Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals on Dec. 29 after the Sooners moved ahead of Georgia in the final rankings. The Alabama-Oklahoma Orange Bowl will be a matchup of Heisman Trophy-contending quarterbacks in Kyler Murray for the Sooners and the Tide’s Tua Tagovailoa. The Tigers will take on the Irish in the Cotton Bowl, with the winner heading to the Jan. 7 championship game.

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have surgery on his right ankle and is expected to need two weeks to recover. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban tells ESPN that Tagovailoa has a high ankle sprain and will have it scoped. Saban is hoping Tagovailoa will be back by the time No. 1 Alabama starts practice for the Orange Bowl semifinal game against No. 4 Oklahoma on Dec. 29.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Head coach Mike McCarthy has been fired by the Green Bay Packers with the team in serious danger of missing the playoffs for the second straight year. Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin was promoted to interim head coach. The 2016 Packers opened 4-6 but won eight straight to reach the NFC championship game, but the team was 7-9 last year and has fallen to 4-7-1 this season.

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jon Rahm closed with a 7-under 65 to earn a five-stroke victory in the PGA’s Hero World Challenge. Starting in a three-way tie with Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson, Rahm took the lead when Finau made bogey on the par-3 eighth hole, and the Spaniard never trailed the rest of the way. Rahm has won three titles in each of his first two years on the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods shot 73 and finished 17th in the 18-man field.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final OT N-Y Giants 30 Chicago 27

Final Baltimore 26 Atlanta 16

Final Arizona 20 Green Bay 17

Final L.A. Rams 30 Detroit 16

Final Denver 24 Cincinnati 10

Final Miami 21 Buffalo 17

Final Houston 29 Cleveland 13

Final Tampa Bay 24 Carolina 17

Final Jacksonville 6 Indianapolis 0

Final Kansas City 40 Oakland 33

Final Tennessee 26 N-Y Jets 22

Final Seattle 43 San Francisco 16

Final New England 24 Minnesota 10

Final L.A. Chargers 33 Pittsburgh 30

Washington at Philadelphia 8:15 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (6) Tennessee 79 Texas A&M-CC 51

Final (16) Ohio St. 79 Minnesota 59

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final L.A. Lakers 120 Phoenix 96

Final New Orleans 119 Charlotte 109

Final Philadelphia 103 Memphis 95

Final Miami 102 Utah 100

Final Dallas 114 L.A. Clippers 110

Final San Antonio 131 Portland 118