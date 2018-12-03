McBride highlights Barton Wrestling entries at Bob Smith Open

bartonsports.com – Three members of the No. 10 ranked Barton Community College wrestling team participated Sunday in the Bob Smith Open hosted by Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas.

Highlighting the day was Gage McBride in the 174 division by reaching the semifinal round before having to exit Gross Memorial Coliseum due to injury. After receiving a bye in the first round, McBride began his day with an 11-5 decision over Dillon Thomas of Northeastern Junior College. The sophomore from Yukon, Oklahoma, then put away FHSU’s unattached Nathan Dotson 11-4 but had his day end in the semifinals by having to withdrawal due to injury against Oklahoma State University’s Travis Wittlake.

In the 285 division Jacob Robles earned a victory during the day with a 54-second pin of Christian Robb of Western Colorado University. Robles was bounced to the consolation side of the bracket by the eventual fourth place finisher on a 5-0 decision in the first round by WCU’s unattached Dylan McBride. Receiving a bye on the back side of the draw, the Pueblo, Colorado, freshman took down Robb before having the day end in the third round on the short side of a 5-3 score to Labette’s Griffin Qualls.

Andrew DeArmond in the 165 division didn’t have the best draws of the three Cougars on the day, facing the top seed in his first match of the day losing on an 18-0 technical fall to the eventual Smith Open runner-up Aryus Jones of host Fort Hays. The freshman from Catoosa, Oklahoma, would get knocked out of the tournament 6-0 in the third round by Tristan Trujillo of New Mexico Highlands.

Barton is expected to have its full squad in tow next Saturday as the Cougars will wind up the fall semester with a trip to Crete, Nebraska, in the Doane Open.

Bob Smith Open Results (12-02-18 – Hays, KS)

College 165 – Andrew DeArmond’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Andrew DeArmond (Barton CC) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Aryus Jones (Fort Hays State) won by tech fall over Andrew DeArmond (Barton CC) (TF 18-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Andrew DeArmond (Barton CC) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Tristan Trujillo (New Mexico Highlands) won by decision over Andrew DeArmond (Barton CC) (Dec 6-0)

College 174 – Gage McBride’s place is unknown and has scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gage McBride (Barton CC) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Gage McBride (Barton CC) won by decision over Dillon Thomas (Northeastern Junior College) (Dec 11-5)

Quarterfinal – Gage McBride (Barton CC) won by decision over Nathan Dotson (Fort Hays State – Unattached) (Dec 11-4)

Semifinal – Travis Wittlake (Oklahoma State) won by injury default over Gage McBride (Barton CC) (Inj. 0:00)

College 285 – Jacob Robles’s place is unknown and has scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan McBride (Western Colorado University – Unattached) won by decision over Jacob Robles (Barton CC) (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Robles (Barton CC) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Jacob Robles (Barton CC) won by fall over Christian Robb (Western Colorado University) (Fall 0:54)

Cons. Round 3 – Griffin Qualls (Labette CC) won by decision over Jacob Robles (Barton CC) (Dec 5-3)