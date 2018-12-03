Man caught with 471 Pounds of marijuana in Ellsworth Co. sentenced

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to 21 months in federal prison for driving a load of 471 pounds of marijuana to Kansas, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. In addition, he will serve three years on supervised release.

Mark Anthony Berg, 40, Coon Rapids, Minn., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The Kansas Highway Patrol stopped Berg’s vehicle on I-70 in Ellsworth County. Troopers found 471 pounds of marijuana concealed in the vehicle.