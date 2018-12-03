Kansas man jailed after shots fired near college campus

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on weapons charges following a Sunday incident.

Just before 2p.m., police responded to several calls of a man shooting a handgun near 17th and Lincoln in Topeka, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

Witnesses kept an eye on the suspect and summoned officers to his location which was ultimately the 1900 block of SW Clay.

Washburn University police were notified at the time of the incident which induced security measures on campus.

Officers arrested Arsenio D. Kane, 33, Topeka. The gun suspected to have been used in the shots being fired was located at a residence near 18th and SW Buchanan.

Investigators learned that there was a specific known target of the attempted shooting; however that person did not make themselves known to law enforcement, according to Jones. There were no injuries.

Police on the Washburn campus were given the all clear shortly after Kane’s arrest. No danger to University property or personnel occurred during the incident.

Kane was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of felony criminal damage, criminal use of a firearm, possession of stolen property (the firearm), and criminal trespass.