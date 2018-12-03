Kansas fiscal year tax collections $2.7M ahead of estimates

TOPEKA—Fiscal year tax collections have exceeded previous year’s totals by $221.20 million according to data from the latest revenue report released Monday from the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Fiscal year 2019 tax collections so far total $2.70 billion, exceeding estimates by $2.74 million.

November tax collections were up $38.60 million, or 8.41 percent over last year. November’s tax collections exceeded expectations for the month by $2.74 million.

Individual income tax collections in November totaled $235.02 million which is $27.40 million or 13.20 percent above the same time last year. November sales tax collections fell slightly short of last November’s collections by $115,000.