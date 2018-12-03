Kan. woman jailed after dog’s fatal beating with tire iron

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigation a case of alleged animal cruelty.

Just after 4:30p.m. Friday November 16, police responded to a suspicious character with a weapons call at a residence in the 1000 Block of North Poplar in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A suspect later identified as 30-year-old Carlett McPherson was reported beating a dog with a tire iron and releasing other dogs to attack a victim dog.

At the scene, officers did find several dogs involved in a physical disturbance in the front yard of the residence. Officers worked to separate the animals and with the assistance of animal control officers, the aggressive dogs were captured without incident. The victim dog was transported to a local animal hospital where it died from the injuries.

On December 1, as a result of the investigation, McPherson was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on requested charges of animal cruelty, according to Davidson. She is being held on a 25,000 Bond, according to the jail booking report.

Police will present the case to the district attorney this week.