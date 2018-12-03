Kan. teen accused of animal cruelty after dog found dead

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teenager for alleged animal cruelty.

Just after 7:30a.m. Sunday police responded to 3300 Block of North Wild Rose in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A suspect later identified as 19-year-old Cole Carter had reportedly slammed a small white dog onto the ground.

Witnesses also described the suspect in connection with a grey Ford Edge. Officers located the vehicle driven by Carter. Two 16-year-old girls were passengers in the vehicle, according to Davidson. Officers also found a small white dog in the vicinity that had died.

Police took Carter into custody without incident and found him to also be in possession of a concealed handgun, according to Davidson. He is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail for animal cruelty and carrying a concealed weapon.