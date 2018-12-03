Governor: State offices closed Wednesday to mourn death of President George H.W. Bush

The Office of Governor Jeff Colyer

Half-staff order effective immediately for 30 days due to the death of former President George H.W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/jgu8YnSShw — Kansas.gov (@ksgovernment) December 3, 2018

WHEREAS, as the 41st President of the United States, former President George H. W. Bush was a dedicated statesman who led our country through a time of change following the Cold War; and

WHEREAS, President Bush’s courage, dedication and leadership were evident throughout his lifetime of public service in many different roles, including serving with distinction in the United State Navy, as a delegate to the United Nations, envoy to China and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency prior to being elected President; and

WHEREAS, President Trump has declared Wednesday, December 5, 2018 a National Day of Mourning for President Bush; and

WHEREAS, State of Kansas offices were closed to mourn the deaths of other Presidents; including Presidents Kennedy, Eisenhower, Truman, Johnson, Reagan and Ford.

NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Kansas, I hereby designate Wednesday, December 5, 2018 as a legal holiday in observance of the National day of Mourning for President George H. W. Bush and order that State of Kansas offices are to be closed in observance of the holiday.

This document shall be filed with the Secretary of State as Executive Order No. 18-20 and shall become effective immediately.