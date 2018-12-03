Focusing on attendance and showing up on time at Jefferson School

Education is full of data, benchmarks, and numbers. As a teacher or even a principal it can be overwhelming to gather the information you need to keep track of students and their requirements for the school and state. USD 428 in Great Bend has taken advantage of eduCLIMBER software that organizes various state, district, and teacher-made assessments.

Jefferson Elementary School teacher Catrina McGurk says eduCLIMBER helps track absences and just as importantly…tardy numbers.

Catrina McGurk Audio

Logging into eduCLIMBER will allow teachers or administration to see each student’s attendance rate.

To encourage good attendance, Jefferson brought traveling trophies that are given to the class that has the least number of tardy marks and to the class with the best attendance each month.