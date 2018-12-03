Drainage repair project at Bissell’s Point is put on hold

On September 10th, Barton County Commissioners voted to allow county crews and equipment to be used to repair drainage issues in the Bissell’s Point sub-division. The work was to take place in the area of Point Drive and Sunset Road where in times of precipitation, water will flow down the middle of the road instead of the ditches. But Monday the board rescinded that motion since the Great Bend Township has not started the project and according to County Administrator Phil Hathcock, it is unclear if the project will go forward in the future.

Phil Hathcock Audio

It was also mentioned at Monday’s meeting that there seemed to be a lack of communication between the township and the Bissel’s Point Homeowners Association, something Commissioner Alicia Straub wanted to have cleared up before moving forward on the project in the future.

Alicia Straub Audio

Public Works Director Darren Williams had estimated the cost of the work to be just over $30,000 with Great Bend Township picking up the tab.