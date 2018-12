DECEMBER 3, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

LOST: FEMALE HUSKY 3 YR. GRAY/WHITE/BLACK W/2 COLLARS (SHE HAS HEALTH PROBLEMS) 9TH & HOLLAND. REWARD TAKE HER TO A VET OR HUMANE SOCIETY.

785-252-7243

FOR SALE: 2000 GMC PU 620-617-2809

FOR SALE: 2 PCS OF ESTHER MAHER CERAMICS. 4 BENTWOOD CHAIRS. 620-793-9186

FOR SALE: LIFT CHAIR. 620-282-0931

FOR SALE: ABOVE THE TABLE 5 LIGHT FIXTURE, ITALIAN DEER TAPESTRY, WOOD SLEIGH (DECOR) 620-792-6560

FOR SALE: SUPERIOR 2 PERSON HOT TUB, 3 MUD TIRES 31/10.50/15, 4 RIMS, DANCING SANTAS. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: PHEASANTS 620-617-3081

WANTED: 6′ BACK BLADE. 620-793-2111

FOR SALE: SWING SET W/SLIDE. 620-786-1903

FOR SALE: 4 KU BASKETBALL TICKETS 12/8/18 103/30 785-810-8123

FOR SALE: LOVE SEAT GLIDER/ROCKER OR TRADE FOR RECLINERS, BLOOD PRESSURE MACHINE, UPRIGHT INFRARED HEATER. 620-282-3957

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, PEACOCKS, DUCKS, AND MORE. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE IRONER, 1850’S BUFFET/DRESSER, VINTAGE VANITY W/MIRROR. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: 84″ SOFA (CREAM) W/4 PILLOWS, LAZY BOY RECLINER (CREAM) 620-617-2130

FOR SALE: RED WING STEEL TOE SLIP ON WORK SHOES (12) 620-639-4495

FOR SALE: 2001 FORD CROWN VICTORIA, 1991 CHEVY PU AND PARTS TRUCK. 620-282-7708

FOR SALE: MICROWAVE OVER RANGE (NEW) 620-792-5253

FOR SALE: 1996 DODGE DAKOTA FOR PARTS, 2007 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER, 1973 CHEVY C70 GIN POLE TRUCK. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: A 40 GALLON TOP OF THE LINE RHEEM PROPANE WATER HEATER. PURCHASED NEW FOR TEMPORARY NATURAL GAS OUTAGE AND USED FOR ONLY 5 WEEKS. THE SELLER’S COST WAS $640.00 AND IT’S FOR SALE FOR ONLY $320.00

