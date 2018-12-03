Committee determines artificial turf can wait at the Great Bend Sports Complex

Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis told the Great Bend City Council Monday night that a committee determined the installation of artificial turf at the ballfields at the Great Bend Sports Complex can wait. The committee was formed in early October to research the possibility of turf at the baseball and softball fields and whether or not it was in the best interest for the City of Great Bend to move forward.

While the committee felt like turf had many benefits over the natural fields, they concluded that other features or maintenance were priorities.

Kendal Francis Audio

Francis referenced the lighting at the ballparks at Veterans Memorial Park as a priority. The lights at Vets Park are old and oftentimes unsafe on windy days.

The committee which consisted of city staff, council members, USD 428 and Great Bend Recreation Commission representatives, did want the installation of turf to be added to an overall facilities master plan. The committee also encouraged the City to develop that master plan and a possible funding mechanism to implement the improvements.

Although placing turf at the Sports Complex is a motion that Great Bend has heard before, it received more of a push as community members and coaches presented before the City Council in August to encourage the idea. The coaches wanted to keep the Sports Complex, that opened in 2012, ahead of the game for recruiting outside tournaments to the facility and prevent cancellations and postponements because of rainouts.

Other City Council news from Dec. 3, 2018…

– The City recognized employees with Service Awards that have worked with the City for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, and 40 years.

– Francis noted the 8th Street construction between McKinley and Grant is behind schedule because of weather, but expects asphalt to be poured next week.

– Allison Urban was hired as the next Deputy City Clerk.

– After much discussion, the Council voted 5-3 to table a decision to hire Retail Strategies for $50,000 to assist with retail development and recruitment. The discussion will be picked up at the Jan. 21, 2019 meeting when the new council members will be present.

– The Council approved a motion to have Austin Peters Group provide a 3-year strategic plan for $10,867.50 plus travel expenses.