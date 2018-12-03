Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/30 – 12/2)

11/30

BOOKED: Elsa Cortez of Great Bend on Case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Michael Philbern on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond in lieu of $678 cash only.

BOOKED: Steven Davis of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence to serve a 30-day sanction or gets an ankle monitor by Pac Monitors Company.

BOOKED: Sabrina Carr of Great Bend on Reno County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,000 C/S x3.

BOOKED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Miki Klein of Great Bend on Community Corrections serve sentence.

BOOKED: Cecil Petrie of Newton on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Craig Gowdy on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ethan Kilbourn of Great Bend on Barton County revoked bond, held with no bond.

BOOKED: Renata Tyron of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Carl Garndstaff on HPD case for criminal damage, bond is set at $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR.

BOOKED: Aaron Pohlman on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Courtney Veitenheimer for GBMC case for failure to appear x3 after receiving order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Steven Davis of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Cassie Scheuerman of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation after she served her sentence in full.

RELEASED: Tanner Guyton on BTDC case for no driver’s license, no insurance, no tail lamp after posting $1,000 surety bond. Possession of methamphetamine after posting a $10,000 surety bond.

12/1

RELEASED: Elsa Cortez on GBMC serve sentence after completing her allotted time.

RELEASED: Jamie L. Moore on Barton Count District Court cases for transport to Harvey County.

RELEASED: Sabrina Carr for transport to Reno County Detention.

RELEASED: Carl Grandstaff on HPD case for criminal damage after receiving an 18-hour OR bond.

12/2

BOOKED: Amanda Hockmuth of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jason Goodale on GBMC case for battery DV with a bond set in the amount of $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

RELEASED: Craig Gowdy on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence for time served.

RELEASED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on BCDC serve sentence for time served.

RELEASED: Aaron Pohlman on BTDC case for serve sentence for time served.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray on BCDC cases for serve sentence for time served.

RELEASED: Miki Klein of Great Bend on Community Corrections for serve sentence for time served.

RELEASED: Jason Goodale of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding on GBMC case for battery DV.