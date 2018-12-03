Angel Tree benefits Sunflower Diversified adult clients

An Adult Community Angel Tree decorated with ornaments representing adult clients at Sunflower Diversified Services is now located in the east lobby at The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus.

“This is only our second year for this project and we are gratified the hospital continues to be our partner in making Christmas a little brighter for adults who rely on Sunflower’s services,” said Connie Oetken, director of development.

“This kind of partnership is so important to our neighbors with disabilities.

“We encourage people to stop by and choose an angel that depicts the wants and needs of a certain individual. This allows the donor to select an appropriate gift.”

Gifts should be returned to the hospital by Dec. 19.

Most Sunflower adults work at the non-profit agency’s manufacturing plant and/or in community jobs. However, their paychecks and tax revenues fall short of meeting all their needs.

“Our Angel Tree gives central Kansans another way to support people with disabilities,” Oetken said. “You can be assured they will appreciate the gifts and put them to good use.”

Jodi Schmidt, Great Bend Campus interim administrator, noted the hospital is always looking for ways to participate in the community and making lives better.

“We are pleased to be part of the beginnings of this wonderful holiday tradition,” Schmidt said. “Providing a venue for the Adult Community Angel Tree gives us the opportunity to help make Christmas a little merrier for some of our neighbors.”

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults with developmental delays and disabilities in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in its 52nd year of serving central Kansas families.