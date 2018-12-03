2 hospitalized after Rice County rear-end crash

RICE COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Monday in Rice County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by Jose Vasquez IV, 30, Lyons, was westbound on U.S. 56 just west of 30th Road.

The pickup rear-ended a 2008 Ford Escape driven by Johnson, Angela Sue Johnson, 51,

Hutchinson, that had slowed for an unknown reason.

Vasquez and Johnson were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.