Sunday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lagerald Vick hit the tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation, and then had eight of his 27 points in overtime to lead No. 2 Kansas to a 90-84 win over Stanford. Daejon Davis hit two free throws with 13.3 seconds left to push Stanford’s lead to 75-72 after driving in and drawing a foul by Dedric Lawson. Devon Dotson then found Vick for the tying 3 with just 7 seconds left. Vick then scored the first eight points of overtime to put the game out of reach.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are headed to Oakland after releasing star running back Kareem Hunt. He was seen in a video shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February. The Chiefs have capable backups ready to take over. The future for Hunt is much more unclear. The 23-year-old player is on the NFL’s exempt list while the league investigates.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — David Montgomery ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns and No. 24 Iowa State survived a near-upset by non-scholarship FCS school Drake, winning 27-24. Brock Purdy had 53 yards passing and a TD for the Cyclones. They fought through persistent rain and a sloppy field to win their sixth straight home game to tie a school record.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Samajae Haynes-Jones had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Wichita State held on to defeat Baylor 71-63 despite letting a 33-point lead get cut to five. Erik Stevenson added 18 points and Markis McDuffie had 15 for Wichita State (4-3).

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard scored 45 points and went 19 of 21 from the foul line as Marquette beat Kansas State 83-71 to hand the 12th-ranked Wildcats their first loss. Sacar Anim added 16 points for the Golden Eagles, who didn’t back down from the physical Wildcats.

National Headlines

win over fourth-ranked Georgia. Hurts came off the bench to throw for a touchdown and run for another after replacing Tua Tagovailoa. The Heisman Trophy favorite had to be helped off the field with just over 11 minutes remaining after one of his own linemen stepped on the quarterback’s right ankle as he attempted to throw.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Second-ranked Clemson cruised to their fourth straight ACC championship as Travis Etienne ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-10 thrashing of Pittsburgh. The Tigers ran for 301 yards and four touchdowns while averaging nine yards per carry. Trevor Lawrence threw two short scoring passes to Tee Higgins and helped Clemson move to 13-0, locking up a national semifinal spot.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Fifth-ranked Oklahoma won the Big 12 championship game and improved to 12-1 as Kyler Murray threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-27 victory over No. 9 Texas. Murray threw two of his TDs to Grant Calcaterra, who made a one-handed grab in the end zone for the game-clinching score. Sam Ehlinger was 23-of-36 passing for 349 yards with two touchdowns, and he also ran for two scores for the 9-4 Longhorns.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No. 6 Ohio State is at the mercy of CFP officials after rolling to a 45-24 win against 21st-rated Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game. Dwayne Haskins added five more touchdown passes to his single-season conference record while completing 34 of his 41 passes for 499 yards and one interception. The Wildcats pulled within 31-24 with 10 ½ minutes remaining before Haskins tossed a pair of scoring strikes. The Buckeyes improve to 12-1 with their fifth straight win, but it may not be enough to overtake both Oklahoma and Georgia for a national semifinal berth.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darriel Mack shrugged off two early turnovers to rush for three second-half touchdowns and rally No. 7 UCF to a 56-41 victory over Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Mack also threw for 348 yards and two TDs without an interceptions to help the Knights run the nation’s longest winning streak to 25 games. Greg McCrae rushed for 206 yards and one TD for the Knights, who trailed 38-21 at halftime.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1) Alabama 35 (4) Georgia 28

Final (2) Clemson 42 Pittsburgh 10

Final (5) Oklahoma 39 (9) Texas 27

Final (6) Ohio St. 45 (21) Northwestern 24

Final (7) UCF 56 Memphis 41

Final OT (25) Fresno St. 19 (19) Boise St. 16

Final (24) Iowa St. 27 Drake 24

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT N-Y Knicks 136 Milwaukee 134

Final Washington 102 Brooklyn 88

Final Detroit 111 Golden State 102

Final Boston 118 Minnesota 109

Final Houston 121 Chicago 105

Final Toronto 106 Cleveland 95

Final Sacramento 111 Indiana 110