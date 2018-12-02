Kansas child critically injured after pinned underneath car

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident that critically injured a child.

Just before 8:30p.m. Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reference a one car injury accident involving a pedestrian in the 1400 Block of Washington in Auburn, Kansas, according to Sgt. Jim Mummey.

Deputies located a Silver Mazda stopped in the roadway with a 12-year-old child pinned underneath the vehicle.

Auburn fire crews mechanically lifted the vehicle off of the victim. Once the vehicle was lifted off of the victim, the child was removed and transported by AMR to Stormont Vail Hospital with life threatening injuries.

It appears the 12-year-old child and another child were playing with a soccer ball next to the roadway when the soccer ball entered the roadway.

The 12-year-old victim attempted to stop the soccer ball and tripped falling to the ground injuring his leg. The driver of the vehicle did not see the child on the roadway and struck him.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for precautionary purposes.

The sheriff’s department has not released names of the child or the driver.