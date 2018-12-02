Indictment: Kan. man sold meth to undercover cops near school

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday alleging drug deals were taking place within 1,000 feet of Junction Elementary School, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Michael Pruitt, 48, who is in federal custody, was charged with two counts of distributing methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of the school at 2570 S. 42nd Street in Kansas City, Kan.

According to court documents, three times in November 2018 investigators working undercover bought methamphetamine from Pruitt. The transactions took place at a business at 4200 Shawnee Drive. A search of that business turned up almost two pounds of methamphetamine.

If convicted, Pruitt faces a penalty of not less than five years on the first distribution count, and not less than 10 years on each of the other counts.