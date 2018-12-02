Court upholds Kan. man’s conviction for making homemade explosives

TOPEKA. — The Kansas Supreme Court Friday upheld Daron Ingham’s Reno County conviction on one count of possession or use of a commercial explosive.

In March of 2013, Reno County 911 received a call about an explosion at a trailer park in Nickerson.

Ingham told the arriving deputy he was responsible for some explosions and said he made firecrackers in an attempt to blow up boulders.

The components were a beer can, a fuse, green tape, and gunpowder. Ingham said he set off the explosion in a cement mixer by the front door of the trailer. Deputies found a damaged can in the mixer.

Ingham then said that he was using the fireworks to blow up rocks inside the cement mixer in order to extract gold from them. Ingham showed the deputy the back seat of his truck, which was parked in the driveway. It contained a roll of green fuse, a container of Pyrodex gunpowder and a roll of clear tape. As he was showing the deputy the container of gunpowder, Ingham unscrewed the top and poured it onto the ground. At that point, the officer arrested Ingham and placed him in handcuffs to prevent him from destroying evidence.

He raised several arguments in his appeal, asserting the state used prejudicial language in describing the explosive. Ingham says jury instructions were either insufficient or improperly directed.

Both the Kansas Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court have now upheld the conviction.