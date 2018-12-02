2018 Keady Classic Schedule
Monday Boys
3:45 Macksville vs Kinsley
7:15 Kiowa County vs Larned
Monday Girls
2:00 Macksville vs Kinsley
5:30 Kiowa County vs Larned
Tuesday Boys
3:45 Hoisington vs Spearville
7:15 St. John vs Ellinwood
Tuesday Girls
2:00 Hoisington vs Spearville
5:30 St. John vs Ellinwood
Thursday Boys
3:45 Hoisington/Spearville loser vs St. John/Ellinwood loser
7:15 Macksville/Kinsley loser vs Kiowa Co/Larned loser
Thursday Girls
2:00 Hoisington/Spearville loser vs St. John/Ellinwood loser
5:30 Macksville/Kinsley loser vs Kiowa Co/Larned loser
Friday Boys
3:45 Hoisington/Spearville winner vs St. John/Ellinwood winner
7:15 Macksville/Kinsley winner vs Kiowa Co/Larned winner
Friday Girls
2:00 Hoisington/Spearville winner vs St. John/Ellinwood winner
5:30 Macksville/Kinsley winner vs Kiowa Co/Larned winner
Saturday Schedule
At Larned Middle School
12:30 Girls 7th Place Game
2:15 Boys 7th Place Game
4:00 Girls 5th Place Game
5:45 Boys 5th Place Game
At Larned High School
1:30 Girls 3rd Place Game
3:15 Boys 3rd Place Game
5:00 Girls Championship Game
6:45 Boys Championship Game