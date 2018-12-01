GREAT BEND – Ruth E. (Unrein) Slater, 81, passed away November 29, 2018, at her home in Great Bend. She was born January 22, 1937, at the Baker Hospital in LaCrosse. She was the daughter of Jacob & Apollonia (Kreutzer) Unrein. She married Walter L. Slater March 27, 1956 at Raton, New Mexico. They later divorced.

Coming from California in 1976, Ruth was formerly of Bison, LaCrosse, Ellinwood and currently Great Bend. She worked was a waitress, soda jerk, nurses aide, secretary for various companies and as a temp for Kelly Girls while living in California and as a medical transcriptionist for 25 years at both CKMC and Dr. Jeffrey Brozek. She enjoyed music, reading, playing cards, auctions, gardening, cooking, antiques, traveling and family reunions. She was a member of the World Wide Church of God and United Church of God, both in Hays and involved in many different bible study groups. She loved spending time with her family and being a grandmother, but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include, one daughter, Elizabeth Slater and fiance Ryler Bass of Great Bend; three sons, James A. Slater and wife Blanca of Orlando, Florida, Timothy J. Slater and wife Deb of Jacksonville, Florida, and Matthew Slater and wife Kimberly of Great Bend; 4 grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren; 7 step great-grandchildren; one brother, Gary Unrein and wife Janet of Lincoln, Nebraska; one sister-in-law, Cindy Unrein; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Apollonia Unrein; four brothers, Edwin Unrein, Marvin Unrein, James Unrein, and Kenneth Unrein; and seven sisters, Martina Flax, Mary Weber, Mildred Kirmer, Hedwig Bucl, Rosa Unrein, Catherine Unrein, and Elizabeth Unrein.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 7, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Curly Leiker presiding. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Schoenchen. Memorials are suggested to the Golden Belt Home Health & Hospice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

