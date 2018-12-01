Police investigate hit and run injury accident in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident and asking the public for help with information.

Just after 5p.m. Friday, the Riley County Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident near the intersection of Hunting and Denison. according to a media release.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and the vehicle involved left the scene.

The vehicle is described as a small white 4-door car.

We need anyone with information to contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.